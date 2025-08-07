One dead, one injured in wrong-way crash near American Falls - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening on Interstate 86 outside of American Falls.

The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. when police say an 81-year-old man from Bend, Oregon, was driving a 2014 Honda Civic eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The Honda collided head-on with a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan being driven by a 35-year-old woman from Santa Maria, California.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene. The woman driving the Volkswagen was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. Her condition has not been released.

The westbound lanes of I-86 were blocked for about four hours as emergency crews responded and investigated the crash.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Power County Sheriff’s Office and Power County EMS. The investigation is ongoing.