Parents of missing 7-month-old California boy Emmanuel Haro are charged with murder - East Idaho News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a missing 7-month-old boy in Southern California have been charged with murder.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s office charged Jake Haro, 32, and his wife Rebecca Haro, 41, in the death of their son Emmanuel, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

They are also charged with filing a false police report, which is a misdemeanor.

The Haros were scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

The boy hasn’t been found, and authorities said they believe he is dead.

Last week, the couple urged the public to help find their son. They were arrested Friday, a little more than a week after Rebecca Haro told authorities she was changing her son’s diaper outside a store in the San Bernardino County community of Yucaipa when she was assaulted and left unconscious. She told deputies that when she awoke, her son was gone.

Authorities said they later confronted Rebecca Haro about inconsistencies in her account, and that she refused to cooperate.

Authorities searched the family’s home in the Riverside County community of Cabazon. Over the weekend, they also searched for the boy’s body near a freeway while his father, wearing a jail jumpsuit, was present. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said it wouldn’t describe Jake Haro’s presence during the search as “providing assistance,” but it declined to provide further details.

Jake Haro was convicted of child cruelty in 2023 and was required to enroll in a child abuse treatment program, court records show. His attorney in that case, Vincent Hughes, told the Sun newspaper last week that he didn’t believe the Haros were responsible for their son’s disappearance.

Hughes didn’t immediately respond to Tuesday messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Rebecca Haro told the Press-Enterprise in a jailhouse interview last weekend that her husband wouldn’t hurt an infant, and that she wanted to find her son.

“I want to be out looking for my baby,” she said.