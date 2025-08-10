Payette Lake produces new state record lake trout - and it's gigantic! - East Idaho News

MCCALL — Aaron Goettsche is no stranger to monster lake trout. An avid angler, fishing rod maker, and longtime veteran on Utah’s/Wyoming’s famous Flaming Gorge Reservoir — a world-renowned fishery known for producing lake trout over 30 pounds and occasional giants up to 60 — Aaron knows what a trophy looks like.

But in recent years, another lake has stolen his heart: Payette Lake in McCall, Idaho.

Aaron has spent the past three years chasing lake trout in Payette Lake, steadily dialing in the fishery and landing some incredible catches along the way. Then, on June 19, 2025, while trolling solo in the morning in about 80 feet of water, he caught the fish of a lifetime — just barely beating the standing catch-and-release record set by Dylan Smith in 2018.

Aaron’s 42-inch lunker earned him the new Idaho state record for catch-and-release lake trout, solidifying Payette Lake as a legitimate trophy water once again.

A Rebounding Trophy Fishery

Though Payette Lake has produced big lake trout for over 30 years, things weren’t always so rosy. In the early 2000s, biologists noticed signs of trouble. Lake trout were getting thin from poor prey available, and the kokanee numbers — their main prey food item — were dropping quickly.

“It wasn’t uncommon to catch a 30-inch fish that looked like a snake,” said Jordan Messner, Regional Fisheries Manager for Idaho Fish and Game in McCall.

With the lake out of balance, Fish and Game launched a major plan to boost kokanee numbers while improving the quality of the lake trout population.

The Recovery Plan: Kokanee + Suppression = Restore Balance

In 2018, Idaho Fish and Game biologists started a two-pronged approach:

1. Stock more kokanee – to rebuild the prey base

2. Suppress smaller lake trout – to reduce competition and predation on kokanee

The suppression program targets lake trout under 27 inches to remove them from the lake. So far, over 3,000 lake trout have been removed since 2018.

The goal is to reduce the lake trout population to reduce competition and increase kokanee survival. With fewer mouths to feed, the remaining lake trout should be healthier and grow faster.

“We’re thinning out the juvenile lake trout so the ones that survive have more food — and they grow big,” said Messner. At the same time, biologists are working hard to stock more kokanee in the lake.

Ongoing monitoring confirms the success of the strategy: average relative weight (a measure of how “fat” a fish is) has steadily improved since the program began.

A Fishery on the Rise

Anglers are noticing the improvements in both the kokanee and lake trout fishing. In June 2023, biologists caught and released a 54-pound lake trout, just 3 pounds shy of the Idaho state weight record! That means another record is likely just around the corner.

Want to Catch One? Here’s How

If you’re dreaming of record-breaking lake trout, it’s time to get serious about your gear and tactics. Here’s some tips for targeting these deep water predators:

Technique: Trolling or jigging near the bottom are the go-to methods.

Depth: Focus on 35–80 feet, where lake trout tend to hold tight to structure.

Locations: Target underwater ridges, drop-offs, and boulder piles.

Bait: Mimic kokanee. Use realistic lures, tipped jigs, and scent — lake trout can be selective, especially when food is abundant.

Be prepared for a potential record fish. Catch-and-release records will need a photo of the fish on a tape measure, or measuring board. You can find all the info and how to apply on the State Record Fish Page.

Payette Lake is back — and better than ever! Congratulations to Aaron Goettsche!