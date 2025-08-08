Photo Gallery: Bonneville County Fair Market Sale - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — No records were set Thursday, but the Market Animal Sale saw lots of action as children trotted, carried and prodded their projects around the auction ring.
Only a few tears were shed as children parted ways with the animals they’d spent the past several months caring for.
Deviney Freeman’s Grand Champion Beef cow was the star of the show, bringing $4,700. Other Beef projects brought in similar winning bids, including Artemis Glick’s No. 1 Carcus Beef, which brought $4,300. Kimberly Cramer’s Beef steer, Bruce, brought in $4,100.
Ten-year-old Heston Harris, who was practicing his roping skills outside the auction arena on Thursday, hoped for a sale price enough to buy his project next year.
Find a collection of photos from Thursday’s sale below.