 Photo Gallery: Bonneville County Fair Market Sale - East Idaho News
COUNTY FAIR

Photo Gallery: Bonneville County Fair Market Sale

  Published at
David Kennard

David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com

Deviney Freeman shows her Grand Champion steer Thursday at the Bonneville County Fair Market Animal Sale. The steer sold for $4,700. | David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com.com
IDAHO FALLS — No records were set Thursday, but the Market Animal Sale saw lots of action as children trotted, carried and prodded their projects around the auction ring.

Only a few tears were shed as children parted ways with the animals they’d spent the past several months caring for.

Deviney Freeman’s Grand Champion Beef cow was the star of the show, bringing $4,700. Other Beef projects brought in similar winning bids, including Artemis Glick’s No. 1 Carcus Beef, which brought $4,300. Kimberly Cramer’s Beef steer, Bruce, brought in $4,100.

Ten-year-old Heston Harris, who was practicing his roping skills outside the auction arena on Thursday, hoped for a sale price enough to buy his project next year.

Find a collection of photos from Thursday’s sale below.

EIN080725FairAuctionTurkeyKyannaRobinson
Kyanna Robinson coaxes her turkey around the sale yard Thursday at the Bonneville County Fair Market Animal Sale. | David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com
Bridget Roberts walks her turkey and listens to bids roll in Thursday at the Bonneville County Fair Market Animal Sale. | David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com
Sage Rasmussen shows her market swine during Thursday’s Bonneville County Fair Market Animal Sale. | David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com
Auction Ringman Dr. Steven Boyle, calls in the bids Thursday at the Bonneville County Fair Market Animal Sale. | David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com
Rilee Sutton and her Reserve Grand Champion Turkey strut around the sale ring Thursday at the Bonneville County Fair Market Animal Sale. | David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com
Ellie Ford walks her Reserve Grand Champion swine before buyers on Thursday at the Bonneville County Fair Market Animal Sale. | David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com
Kadence Shurtz and her Reserve Grand Champion Sheep bring in bids on Thursday at the Bonneville County Fair Market Animal Sale. Her project earned her $1,400. | David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com
Emma Butikofer’s Reserve Grand Champion goat brought $900 on Thursday at the Bonneville County Fair Market Animal Sale. | David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com
Kadence Shurtz shows her Reserve Grand Champion beef steer on Thursday at the Bonneville County Fair Market Animal Sale. | David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com
A teary-eyed Artemis Glick moves her beef project around the sale ring. The No. 1 carcass steer brought $4,300 Thursday at the Bonneville County Fair Market Animal Sale. | David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com
Enzo Burke, 9, gets some last-minute advice from his father Rhett Burke Thursday before bidding starts at the Bonneville County Fair Market Animal Sale. | David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com
Bruce, the market steer, gets a walk around the sale yard by owner Kimberly Cramer. Cramer sold her project for $4,100. | David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com

