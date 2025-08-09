Porterville bridge repons with one lane; construction ongoing - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – After being hit by multiple semi-trucks carrying backhoes on Tuesday, the Porterville Bridge is now allowing single-lane traffic.

According to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department, workers have installed traffic signals that allow single-lane traffic to pass over the Porterville overpass.

The overpass was damaged Tuesday evening when a backhoe being hauled by a semi struck it on Interstate 15.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, a 1986 Peterbilt semi-truck hauling two backhoes, driven by a 36-year-old male from New Plymouth, was traveling southbound when it struck the Porterville Road Bridge in Bingham County. The backhoe then fell into the median.

Two cars behind, a 2013 Volvo semi-truck was also hauling two backhoes traveling southbound. It was driven by a 47-year-old male from Las Vegas, Nevada, and it also struck the bridge, according to the news release.

The collision caused severe damage to one of the concrete girders under the overpass. Interstate 15 reopened in the area at around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“ITD has determined it is safe to allow traffic to pass over the undamaged portion of the bridge,” says the release. “The traffic lights will alternate, allowing vehicles to use the single open lane.”

According to the release, concrete barriers will be put in place to ensure traffic does not pass over the damaged girder.

Workers are continuing to investigate what will be required to repair the bridge.

Justin Smith with ITD says the reconstruction on the bridge to allow both lanes to reopen will take multiple months at least.

Motorists are encouraged to check Idaho 511 for the latest traffic information and width restrictions.