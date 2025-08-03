Registration is now open for two Fish and Game courses being offered in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Fish and Game is gearing up for two hunting-related courses in eastern Idaho this month.

The Magic Valley Region will be offering an instructor-led hunter education course in Rupert on Aug. 26-29 at the Rupert Outdoor Shooting Complex. The class will run from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. each day.

Hunter education classes are required for anyone born after January 1, 1975, who must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license. Students must be at least 9 years of age to take a hunter education class.

Similarly, an instructor-led hunter & bowhunter combination course will be held August 18-21 from 8 a.m. to noon each morning at the Challis Rod & Gun Club.

This interactive course will certify students in both hunter and bowhunter education and is designed for youth 9 years of age or anyone new to hunting. Students will gain hands-on experience with firearms and bows, and will learn about hunting laws and ethics, responsibility to landowners, wildlife identification, survival skills, first aid, and wildlife management.

Before someone is eligible to purchase an archery permit, all bowhunters ages 9 and older must possess a valid hunting license and show proof they have completed an approved bowhunter education course or show evidence of having been licensed for an archery-only hunt in Idaho or another state.

To sign up for the course in Rupert, visit the Idaho Fish and Game website and select Hunter Ed in-person courses. Seats are limited and fill quickly. The cost is $9.75 per student.

Register online for the bowhunting course or by visiting any Fish and Game office. The cost is also $9.75.

For more information about the Rupert class, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359. Contact the Salmon Regional office at (208) 756-2271 for additional information about bowhunting.