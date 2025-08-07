Royce Bair, the 'father of nightscape photography', answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Royce Bair is internationally known as the “father of nightscape photography.” He takes stunning photos all over the world and over the past couple of years, he has given back through public service by educating on night sky photography.

Royce was recently in Idaho Falls and I was able to ask him 7 Questions. Here’s what I asked:

How old were you when you got interested in photography and what attracted you to it?

Your biography says that you have traveled all over the world. What is one of your favorite places you’ve gone to as a photographer?

What brought you to Idaho?

Do you have a favorite thing you’ve photographed?

What is one of your favorite places to photograph in Idaho?

Who is your inspiration?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

