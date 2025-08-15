Spencer, Baumgardt lead Chukars to a third straight win - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars (43-31) and the Great Falls Voyagers (24-51) met for the third game of a six-game series at Melaleuca Field on Team Cap Giveaway Night at the park. The Chuks dominated again as power hitting propelled the boys from Bonneville County to a 14-9 win.

Chukars starter Shane Spencer put in yet another 7-inning effort in an Idaho Falls uniform. Spencer surrendered five earned runs off of nine Voyager hits while he struck out five opposing hitters, including a pair back-to-back to finish the night.

Offensively for Idaho Falls, Simon Baumgardt shone as the German National Team member went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, bringing his season batted in total above 70. Trevor Rogers also added a long ball to his log as the team home run leader (23) went 3-for-6 with 3 RBIs.

After a wild first inning, the Chukars settled in and carried a 7-2 lead into the fourth frame. Great Falls would rally to make it a 7-5 scoreline going to the bottom of the 6th inning.

The Chukars offense then embarked on another streak of seven unanswered runs to make it 14-5 for the good guys with a pair of innings to play.

The Voyagers offense would scrape across one run in the eighth and tallied a trio of consolation runs in the ninth before Nicolo Pinazzi slammed the door again on the mound to seal the 14-9 win for Idaho Falls.

The Chuks and Voyagers meet again at Melaleuca Field on Friday night at 7:05. Connor Harrison is expected to start for Idaho Falls.

PBL second-half standings

1. Oakland Ballers (21-6)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (19-7)

T3. Idaho Falls Chukars (16-11)

T3. Ogden Raptors (16-11)

T5. Billings Mustangs (13-14)

T5. Glacier Range Riders (13-14)

T5. Rocky Mountain Vibes (13-14)

T8. Boise Hawks (11-16)

T8. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (11-16)

10. Great Falls Voyagers (10-17)

11. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (9-17)

12. Grand Junction Jackalopes (9-18)