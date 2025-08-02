Survivors speak out after Idaho pastor charged with sex trafficking strikes plea deal - East Idaho News

MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) – A Mountain Home pastor charged with human sex trafficking and forcible penetration has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Idaho News 6 was inside the Elmore County courtroom when the plea agreement was announced in the case against Gregory Wayne Jones.

RELATED | Idaho pastor, daycare director arrested on ‘human sex trafficking’ charge

As KIVI previously reported, an unsealed affidavit alleges pastor Gregory Jones used his position at Liberty Christian Fellowship Church and its connected daycare to sexually abuse women, claiming it was part of spiritual healing.

RELATED | Idaho pastor accused of sex crimes had ‘control’ over victims, officials say

Nearly two dozen church members attended Friday’s preliminary hearing to stand in solidarity with the victims.

After the hearing, a group of survivors spoke exclusively with Idaho News 6. KIVI agreed not to publish their names in this story.

“I want to remind you, Satan, that righteousness will win,” a survivor said. “We will speak loudly against this enemy and he will be destroyed.”

“He tried to put himself in the place of God,” one woman said. “He is not God. He is a man.”

Lawyers did not publicly discuss any details of the agreement in court.

Jones and his family were present at the hearing, but declined to speak with Idaho News 6. KIVI asked his attorney for clarification on the agreement but she also declined to comment on the case.

The hearing only lasted a few minutes and community members shook their heads in disappointment as the agreement was announced. Some expressed their disgust as Jones and his family exited the courtroom, calling him a “piece of s*** human.”

Jones’ next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.