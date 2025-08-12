Suspect in DUI incident allegedly leads police on high-speed chase - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A DUI incident in Idaho Falls resulted in a police pursuit with the suspect reportedly reaching speeds “visually estimated” of up to 100 miles per hour.

Eric Carl Berglund, 27, has been charged with one count of driving under the influence, one count of reckless driving, one count of accident and failure to notify upon striking fixtures on the highway, one count of resisting arrest and one count of possession of an open container while driving.

Police reports say that on August 9, officers were notified of a vehicle collision near the intersection of 17th Street and Channing Way via a smartphone automatic crash detection system. Dispatchers were reportedly able to track pings from the device and saw the vehicle continue westbound on 17th Street near the Jennie Lee Drive intersection before losing connection.

Officers allegedly located a black Toyota Tundra driving erratically, and when police tried to stop the truck, the driver attempted to flee at speeds “visually estimated” to be around 100 miles per hour.

Officers were unable to safely pursue the vehicle and lost visual contact. Another officer encountered the pickup in the area of South Boulevard and 3rd Street. Officers followed the truck northeast on Northgate Mile. Berglund was reportedly driving at speeds of approximately 70 miles per hour through the 35mph speed zone.

Police reports say that officers witnessed the truck strike a concrete barrier while attempting to flee. Berglund turned onto North Holmes and then immediately onto Keefer Street before going back onto North Holmes again.

Officers were reportedly able to box Berglund’s vehicle in at the intersection of North Holmes and Northgate Mile in a “high-risk vehicle stop.”

Berglund did not respond to the officer’s orders and was reportedly taken from his vehicle and “escorted to the ground.”

Court documents state Berglund resisted arrest on the ground and officers had to “physically struggle” with him to place him in handcuffs.

Documents note that the road sign for West 17th Street and Curtis Avenue was “impaled into the cab roof of the truck.”

Officers breathalyzed Berglund and documents state he blew a .205/.193. Berglund reportedly told officers he had consumed three “double tequila mixed drinks” and that more open containers would be found inside his vehicle. Documents state officers confirmed this and found “many” open containers.

Though Berglund has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty. If found guilty, he could serve up to 12.5 years in prison.