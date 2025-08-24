The Ministry of Lifting Others - East Idaho News

Elaine L. Jack’s words—“We cannot always lift the burden of one who is troubled, but we can lift her so she can bear it well”—speak to the sacred power of empathy and presence.

Life brings burdens that no one else can fully carry for us, yet the love and encouragement of another can make those weights feel lighter.

Spiritually, this reflects the heart of Christ, who often met people not by removing their struggles immediately, but by offering strength, comfort, and companionship through them. In the same way, we are called to lift each other—through listening, serving, and simply showing up.

Galatians 6:2 says, “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.”

This doesn’t always mean solving someone’s problems—it means standing beside them in the storm. Often, a kind word, a prayer, or a simple act of service can infuse someone with the courage to keep going.

When we remind others they are not alone, that their pain is seen, and that they are loved, we reflect the very nature of God, who is near to the brokenhearted and never leaves us to suffer in isolation.

The ministry of lifting others isn’t about having the right answers; it’s about offering the right presence. Through compassion and faith, we become the hands and heart of Christ in someone else’s darkest moment.

Our role is not always to fix, but to support—to bring light into a heavy place, and to remind one another of the hope and strength found in God. Even if we can’t carry the weight ourselves, we can help others carry it well, and that is a holy and powerful gift.

This message is courtesy of Sunday Blessings; heard weekly on Sundays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Classy 97, Classy 97 Lite, and Sunny 97. For inspirational music and messages of hope 24/7, we invite you to tune you HD radio to 97.3 HD3 and download the Sunny 97 app in your app store to take it everywhere you go. Just search ‘Sunny Idaho’ and install the free app to listen today!