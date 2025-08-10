Top resources for handling your own family law case - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with local attorneys to bring you information about a variety of topics that readers often have questions about. These weekly columns will run each Sunday afternoon. Anyone with a legal question for the attorneys should email nate@eastidahonews.com.

Anyone who is representing themselves in a family law case in the Idaho courts is held to the standard of an attorney, whether they have the training and knowledge or not.

This can be incredibly intimidating when you’re stepping in front of a judge and she or he starts asking you about the court rules and why you didn’t file certain paperwork.

Here are some resources to help you be as prepared as possible when you’re representing yourself in a family law case:

Idaho Family Law Rules of Procedure

The Idaho Family Law Rules of Procedure are the “guiding lights” of all family law cases and you must be familiar with them. There are some helpful forms included in the rules as well.

These rules can be found on the Idaho Supreme Court website: isc.idaho.gov/irflp. The rules are in chronological order of how a case flows through the court system, so familiarize yourself with that process.

Court Assistance Office

Each county has a Court Assistance Office with a designated clerk to assist individuals with their cases. It is important to keep in mind that they are not attorneys, so they cannot give out any legal advice, but can help with filling out the forms, filing documents with the court, and the general court process.

Some Court Assistance Offices also have Attorney Workshops during the month, where attorneys volunteer their time to assist with legal issues and give you advice tailored to your specific situation (you may need to sign up in advance, so contact your local CAO to see if this service is available).

Court Self Help Forms

Perhaps the most helpful resource is that Idaho has printable forms for many steps of a family law case. There are forms available to fill out for divorce cases (with or without children), as well as custody, paternity, minor guardianships, and small claims.

You can purchase a packet of the forms from the local Court Assistance office, or these forms are also available for free online at courtselfhelp.idaho.gov.

A word of advice – fill out the forms as best you can before meeting with the Court Assistance Office or anyone else so they can better help you finalize them.

Idaho Legal Aid

Local nonprofit legal aid offices have attorneys available to assist individuals with a qualifying income or that meet certain qualifications with their situation. The Idaho Legal Aid Website also has a lot of informative guides to assist with family law issues.

Idaho State Bar Referral Service

This program can provide referrals to local attorneys in the family law realm. It is wise to at least meet with an attorney for a brief consultation to get advice specific to your situation to ensure you are following the correct steps.

It is highly recommended that before entering any final orders (particularly in a divorce case), you have an attorney review the final paperwork before submitting it for the judge’s signature. It’s much easier to fix issues up front than it is after the judge has signed the final order and the case is closed out.

Idaho Volunteer Lawyer Program

A program for low-income individuals and families in Idaho who need help with civil legal services and cannot afford to pay for them.

Family Court Services

Each court district has a local Family Court Services office that has a lot of resources to assist with a family law case, such as mediation, visitation supervisors, parenting education, custody evaluations, etc. They are not attorneys and cannot provide legal advice or assistance, but can provide helpful information about available services.

Domestic Violence Shelters

If there has been domestic violence in the relationship, there are additional resources available to help. Contact your local Domestic Violence shelter. Some may have funding available to help with immediate housing, finances, and even to help with consultation fees for an attorney.

Anja Rodriguez is an attorney at Migliuri & Rodriguez PLLC, based in Twin Falls, Idaho, with over eight years of experience in matters of divorce, custody, child support, guardianship, and other family law matters.

This column provides general information and is not to be considered legal advice. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. The Idaho State Bar Association provides a lawyer referral service, through their website at https://isb.idaho.gov/.