Try a tasty smoothie bowl with fresh fruit, oats, and honey at Mountain Berry Bowls  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A new business in Idaho Falls is serving loaded smoothie bowls filled with fruit, oats, and drizzled honey. These bowls can be eaten as a healthy snack or even as a meal.

Mountain Berry Bowls, a food truck, recently opened in May. It’s typically found on the corner of Hitt Road and Sunnyside Road, but it moves for weekend events.

Franchise owners, wife and husband Christi and Tyson Smith, along with longtime friend Whitney Browning, provide acai smoothie bowls. Pronounced as aw-sigh-ee, “it’s a delicious powerhouse packed inside a tiny purple berry. It’s full of antioxidants and healthy omegas,” according to the company’s website.

“We offer a thick smoothie base with acai, no added sugar, gluten-free granola, and then fresh fruit is what we decorate it with,” Christi said. “The ‘Dropout’ is the most popular. It’s our smoothie base with granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, coconut shavings and bee pollen, topped with honey.”

The Mountain Berry Bowls food truck. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Others on the menu include the Dunes, Sunnyside, Cress Creek, and Greenbelt. All of the names are related to something in eastern Idaho.

Customers can have additional toppings, too. There are superfoods like almond butter, cacao nibs, goji berries, hemp seeds, chia seeds and more. There are also fruit toppings such as mango, raspberry, strawberry, and kiwi. Click here to view the full menu.

“You can do substitutions. Everything is gluten-free and dairy-free. They’re delicious. They’re fresh, they’re healthy, and they’re great,” said Browning.

Some customers stop by every day, sometimes more than once a day.

“We know their bowls, we know what they like. It’s fun to get to know people,” Smith said.

The bowls come in two different sizes. The small size is 16 ounces and costs $10 to $12. The large one is 32 ounces and costs $15 to $17. More toppings are extra.

“We do two bowl giveaways every week. One on Wednesday and one on Saturday. If they (customers) buy a bowl and post it on Instagram and tag us in their bowl picture, then we put them in the drawing, and it’s a completely random drawing for everybody that’s entered,” Smith said.

Business has been going well, and new customers are always arriving. For them, trying an acai bowl is an experience.

“We’ve had a lot of people say that they’ve never had one, and it’s delicious. We have quite a few customers that are like, ‘We just got back from vacation in Hawaii and we had these there all the time, so we are glad we can have them at home,'” Smith said.

She explained the reason behind opening the food truck. Smith and her husband went to Helena, Montana, last summer and noticed a Mountain Berry Bowls food truck. They tried it.

“It’s a small franchise. It started in Whitefish, Montana, and my husband and I had a bowl in Helena, and we were reading the backboard, and it talked about opening your own truck. He’s like, ‘Oh, I think you and Whitney can do that!'” she said.

Both Smith and Browning are from Idaho Falls and have been friends for many years. They said it has been fun being in business together and meeting people. Most of their children are also in the food truck with them. They say it’s family-oriented not only for them but for the community, too.

“We are just excited to be able to serve the community something healthy and something different,” Browning added.

Mountain Berry Bowls posts the schedule of its locations on social media every Sunday. Click here to view it.