Two kayakers rescued from Henrys Fork near Island Park - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK – Two stranded kayakers were rescued from the Snake River near Island Park.

It happened last Wednesday, July 30, a little after 3 p.m. on Henrys Fork just below Mack’s Inn, according to a news release from Fremont County Search and Rescue.

The search and rescue reports the pair, whose names were not specified, began kayaking from the Upper Coffee Pot campground and were planning to float Coffee Pot Lodge before running into debris and fallen trees in a narrow and steep section of the river.

“One kayaker became stranded on the west side of the river, while the other clung to a tree in the middle of the current for nearly an hour,” Fremont County Search and Rescue says.

After rescuing the first kayaker, a SAR team member swam across the river to get the second one holding on to the tree.

“Using ropes and the assistance of team members, (he) safely brought her back to the east side of the river,” the news release says.

Fremont County Search & Rescue crews during last Wednesday’s kayak rescue in Island Park | Courtesy photo

Both kayakers made it out with no injuries, thanks to the help of numerous agencies, Fremont County EMS, Emergency Management and the sheriff’s office.

This section of the Henry’s Fork is not suitable for casual floating or kayaking due to its dangerous conditions. Officials are reminding the public to research float routes carefully and avoid sections of the river that are narrow, obstructed or unmaintained.