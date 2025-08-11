Undocumented immigrant sentenced to prison for distributing drugs in Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Idaho).

BOISE – Edwin Reyes-Parra, 22, of Mexico, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl while in possession of a firearm, Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott announced.

Between June and October 2024, Reyes-Parra distributed over four pounds of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of fentanyl and fluorofentanyl into the community.

In December 2024, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence and located 75.5 grams of fentanyl, a firearm, and $2,000.00 in cash.

Prior to the execution of the warrant, Reyes-Parra attempted to flush drugs down the toilet. Upon completion of his sentence, Reyes-Parra, an alien born in Mexico and without legal authority to be in the United States, is likely to be deported back to Mexico.

