We learn what it takes to work at a convenience store gas station - East Idaho News

RIGBY – The EastIdahoNews.com team is learning what it takes to work different jobs in the community.
This week, I went behind the scenes at the Good 2 Go in Rigby to see if I have what it takes to work at a convenience store gas station.
I met up with store manager Jerry Harper, who showed me the ropes — but the first thing I had to do was look the part. After putting on my Good 2 Go shirt and badge, I learned about what goes into keeping the gas pumps clean. The Good 2 Go team cleans these pumps multiple times a day to make sure they are ready for customers.
When we finished outside, we went into the fridge to restock drinks. The team at Good 2 Go restocks the fridge four or five times a day to make sure customers’ favorite drinks are available.
Once we finished restocking, I had the chance to see how they make their burgers.
A big thank you to Good 2 Go and Harper for showing me what it takes to work there.
