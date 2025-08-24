What to do about wasps eating your fall fruit - East Idaho News

We’ve been inundated with wasps this year. This may be a source of aggravation if they find your ripening fruit and berries a desirable food source. There are three main culprits to watch for.

European paper wasp

The European paper wasp (Polistes dominula) is relatively non-aggressive. We frequently se attaching its nests to the underside of decks, eaves and other similar sites. The paper combs of European paper wasp lack a surrounding envelope. Probably our most common wasp.

Yellow jackets are common wasps found in fruit trees. | Adobe Stock

Yellow jacket

Yellow jackets (Vespula spp.) look similar but are typically smaller than paper wasps.

Yellow jackets nest both above and below ground and their combs are surrounded by a paper envelope. These can be aggressive when their home or food source is threatened.

The baldfaced wasp is a larger cousin to other wasps in the area. | Adobe Stock

Baldfaced hornet

Baldfaced hornets (Dolichovespula maculata) are larger than yellow jackets or paper wasps and are mostly black.

Their nest is a ball-shaped envelope surrounding a paper comb. These also tend to be aggressive when threatened.

So, what do you do when they’re eating holes in your fruit just as its getting ripe? The best solution is a simple homemade trap.

You can build a wasp trap from a plastic bottle. | Bracken Henderson, University of Idaho Extension

Steps to make a wasp trap