Woman injured in rollover crash near Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A woman was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Bonneville County.

It happened on Aug. 21 at 11:08 a.m. at mile marker 120.5, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The driver, a 66-year-old woman from Nampa whom police did not name in the news release, was traveling in a 2019 Toyota RAV4. For an unknown reason, she missed a turn, overcorrected and drove off the left side of the highway.

“The Toyota rolled, coming to rest in the median. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital,” ISP reports.

The extent of her injuries and current condition is not clear.

The Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office helped ISP at the scene.

ISP is still investigating the crash.