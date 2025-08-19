Wyoming earthquake felt in parts of eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

Wyoming earthquake felt in parts of eastern IdahoPublished at
MAMMOTH, Wyoming – An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale rocked part of western Wyoming Tuesday morning.
The quake occurred around 11:15 a.m., approximately 14 miles south-southwest of Mammoth, Wyoming, according to the USGS. Mammoth is located in Yellowstone National Park.
EastIdahoNews.com users from as far away as Island Park and Rexburg say they felt the earthquake.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries.
