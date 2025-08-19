You have to see this! Tourist caught on camera taunting bison at Yellowstone National Park - East Idaho News

NOT A GOOD IDEA — Another video — yes, one of the countless videos — of a tourist at Yellowstone National Park disregarding boundaries and getting too close to animals has gone viral.

This time, the video which recently surfaced online, was taken July 21, 2025. The footage is credited to Brittney Mathews.

The video shows a man standing within feet of a bison. He is seen teasing the bison by throwing his hands up at the animal, walking up close to it and at one point, the tourist bends down and puts his hands on his knees while staring the animal down.

“Oh yes, here we go,” a man’s voice can be heard saying in the video.

“Oh my,” the woman says as they watch the bison approach the man.

As the bison walks towards the man, the man begins to back away from the bison. Lucky for the tourist, the bison didn’t gore him and he somehow escaped uninjured.

“I was rooting for the bison,” one comment on the Youtube video shared by ABC7 reads.

Another says, “I have never wanted to see karma in action than at this very moment.”

The National Park Service website explains that visitors should keep at least 25 yards away from bison at all times.

“Bison may appear tranquil, but these large animals have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal,” the website states. “They can run 3x faster than humans, making it very important to give them plenty of space.”

A Florida man was gored earlier this year by a bison in the park after officials said he approached the animal too closely. It was the first reported bison-related injury in Yellowstone this year. There were two reported incidents in 2024 and one in 2023.