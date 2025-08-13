Zoo to see budget boost, while parks in line for spending cut as Idaho Falls prepares for Aug. 14 public budget review - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls is working to pass its spending plan for its 2025-2026 fiscal year. A public hearing to go over the budget will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 in the City Council Chambers at 680 Park Avenue.

EastIdahoNews.com hasn’t yet had the opportunity to discuss any of the budget changes with city representatives, but according to the budget book, the Zoo is in line to receive substantially more money than last year, while it appears the Parks Department will see a budget cut.

Other minor budget increases and decreases are included in the budget book.

With the public hearing approaching, the city has released its proposed budget book with all the information regarding the proposed budget and comparisons to last fiscal year’s budget.

“The Budget Book offers a clear and comprehensive look at how property taxes, fees and other revenues are invested to support essential services, programs and growth,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper on the city’s webpage. “This document reflects careful planning and collaboration to ensure a balanced budget that benefits our community.”

The city’s budget funds 11 city departments, as well as things such as the Idaho Falls Airport and several unspecified capital projects, according the city webpage.

The public hearing set for Thursday evening is a chance for city residents to voice their concerns and share other relevant comments before the city is set to adopt the budget, on Aug. 28.

“We understand the responsibility that comes with managing public funds,” Casper said on the city’s webpage. “This budget is built to be both fiscally responsible and forward-looking — supporting the services people depend on today while preparing to meet the needs of tomorrow.”

Residents are encouraged to review the budget book before the public hearing. You can find the book online, here.