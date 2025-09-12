12-year-old survives cardiac arrest at school thanks to quick action, community support - East Idaho News

Twelve-year-old Jordan Palomar of Fort Morgan collapsed on the playground last week after going into sudden cardiac arrest. | KCNC via CNN Newsource

FORT MORGAN, Colorado (KCNC) — A Colorado boy is heading home after a terrifying medical emergency at recess, one that doctors say is like what happened to NFL player Damar Hamlin.

Twelve-year-old Jordan Palomar of Fort Morgan collapsed on the playground last week after going into sudden cardiac arrest. He was flown to HCA HealthOne Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children at Presbyterian St. Luke’s.

While there, doctors implanted a device to regulate his heart rhythm. Jordan is now recovering and reunited with his family, just in time to celebrate his 13th birthday with his twin brother.

“I didn’t even know why I was in here,” Jordan said Friday morning from his hospital bed.

His parents said the call from the school was one they’ll never forget. Jordan, an active soccer player and sports fan, had open heart surgery as an infant but hadn’t had any issues since.

“I just remember going as fast as I could, just trying to get to him,” his father said.

Doctors say immediate CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) on the playground helped save Jordan’s life.

“We’re still working to understand the exact cause,” said Dr. Ian Milligan.

Jordan’s case mirrors that of Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who collapsed during a game in 2023. Both incidents have underscored the importance of having emergency plans and life-saving equipment in schools and public places.

“I think awareness and having a plan in place, having the right people and training and devices in the right places is the best thing we can do for our children,” Dr. Milligan added.

A school nurse, a school resource officer, who also happens to be a close family friend, and a student who ran for help are all credited with saving Jordan’s life.

“They did everything perfectly right at the right time to save my life,” Jordan said.

As he recovered in the hospital, Jordan was surrounded by support from his classmates, including handmade cards and letters. His care team even helped him celebrate his 13th birthday in the hospital alongside his twin.

“Things could have gone a lot differently,” his mom said. “He might not have been here to celebrate that birthday.”

