2-year-old hit by reversing pickup truck in Utah has died - East Idaho News

LAYTON, Utah (KSL.com) — A 2-year-old girl died at Primary Children’s Hospital Friday after police say the child was hit by a reversing pickup truck at a car wash in Layton.

Layton Police Lt. Clint Bobrowski said the crash happened about 10 a.m. at a Shell car wash located in the area of Church Street and 1500 East.

Bobrowski said an 18-year-old man was behind the wheel of the truck. The truck was parked at the car wash’s vacuums, and there was a minivan next to the truck with children. Two kids were playing outside of the van, Bobrowski said, and the 18-year-old backed up and hit one of them.

“As a truck pulled out, (it) unfortunately struck the young girl, and she sustained critical injuries from that,” Layton Police Lt. Riley Richins said.

The girl’s mother reportedly took her to a nearby clinic. Then, a helicopter transported the child from there to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition, Bobrowski said, where, “despite extensive lifesaving efforts, the child tragically succumbed to her injuries.”

Police said the driver of the truck was cooperating with police, and no other children were injured.

“You know, it’s always good for owners and drivers of vehicles before you pull out of a parking stall to walk completely around your vehicle to ensure that it’s cleared of any pedestrians or obstructions,” Richins said. “Very unfortunate. Very tragic accident here.”

Richins said the truck that was involved was lifted higher than factory size.

“With the 2-year-old girl being the size she is, just unfortunately, the driver just simply didn’t see the young girl,” Richins said.