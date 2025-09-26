33-year-old man charged after teen victim reports sexual relationship - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 15-year-old girl, accompanied by a friend, went to the Bingham County Courthouse to report a sexual relationship she was in with a 33-year-old man.

The report was made in August, when the teen told a deputy with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office that Aaron Joseph Reed was known by her family.

Reed was interviewed the next day, during which he gave his cellphone over to a detective, according to police documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

During a forensic interview of the victim, it was reported she first met Reed on Snapchat in September 2024, but it wasn’t until April that the two began to have sex, according to court documents.

The girl explained that Reed assisted her family when they were moving in, according to court documents.

She said Reed would take videos of them having sex, and an examination of both the victim’s and Reed’s phones where an explicit image was found, according to court documents.

The document states that, in an interview with Reed, he admitted to being attracted to her after meeting her in September, and knowing the girl was 15 years old. He told the interviewer he wanted to wait until she turned 18 years old.

When shown the explicit image that was found on the cellphones, Reed admitted to taking it and to a video as well, according to court documents.

Reed was charged with a felony count of lewd conduct with a child under 16, a felony count of possessing child pornography, felony producing child pornography and felony distributing child porn.

If he is found guilty, Reed faces up to life in prison.

He is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge James Howard Barrett Jr. for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Though Reed has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.