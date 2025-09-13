Ammon man, 75, dies in motorcycle crash in Fremont County - East Idaho News

WARM RIVER – Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 11:04 a.m. on Saturday on State Highway 47 at milepost 11, in Fremont County, according to information obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a 75-year-old man of Ammon was traveling north on State Highway 47 when it failed to negotiate a curve, went off the shoulder, and down a ravine, an investigator stated.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene; he was not wearing a helmet, investigators stated in their report to EastIdahoNews.com. Both lanes of Highway 47 were blocked for about four hours.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.