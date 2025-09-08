At 101, LDS prophet shares birthday wish in TIME Magazine - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a media statement released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — Just days before President Russell M. Nelson’s 101st birthday, TIME magazine has published an op-ed authored by the prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Nelson shared what he described as his birthday wish for the world as he shared two truths that contribute to happiness and peace. His message reminded worldwide readers that 1) each of us has divine worth and dignity, and 2) we should love our neighbor and treat them with compassion and respect.

“My faith teaches me that over two millennia ago, Jesus Christ preached these same laws of happiness: to love God and to love our neighbor,” President Nelson wrote. “After 101 years, I can say that these are not abstract theological ideas — they are practical wisdom. They are what have sustained me through loss and triumph, uncertainty, peace, war, and healing. If we embrace these eternal truths — honoring our own worth, treating others with dignity, and nurturing our families — our lives, and our world, will be steadier and more joyful.”

Latter-day Saints are celebrating President Nelson’s birthday by sharing his teachings that help them better follow their Savior Jesus Christ. The prophet’s 101st birthday is a milestone of gratitude and joy for millions of people around the world.

