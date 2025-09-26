Bikers ride for justice: Hideous Horsemen Motorcycle Club takes a stand against child sex crimes - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — If you see a long line of motorcycles rolling through eastern Idaho this weekend and stopping in front of courthouses from Pocatello to Ashton, know that it’s not just a ride — it’s about sending a powerful message.

The Hideous Horsemen MC Clean & Sober Motorcycle Club is hitting the road to raise awareness about sex crimes against children, standing up for victims, and showing solidarity with families whose lives have been shattered by abuse.

For rider Kregg “Tiny” Passey, the club’s sergeant-at-arms and the organizer of the ride, the cause is deeply personal. One of his 10-year-old relatives was sexually abused by Steven Hardee, who was recently convicted of two counts of lewd conduct with a child. Hardee will be sentenced on Monday at the Bingham County Courthouse.

“This is personal for me,” Passey said. “I knew this man (Hardee) and looked him in the eye, not knowing what he was doing to my young relative. This is not okay, and we need to stand up for these victims. And who better to do it than big, burly bikers?”

The ride begins Saturday, Sept. 27, at ImPressed Coffee Co. in Pocatello. Registration opens at 10 a.m., with kickstands up at 11:30 a.m. Riders of all clubs, bikes, and backgrounds are welcome to join.

The effort will conclude on Monday, Sept. 29, when participants gather again at ImPressed Coffee at 1:30 p.m. and ride together to the Bingham County Courthouse in Blackfoot for Hardee’s sentencing, making their presence known as a show of strength and support for the victim and her family.

“We will meet with the victim and the family and let them know that we’ve got their back,” said Passey.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the ride will go directly to the young victim and her mother. Donations will also be accepted at the event.



Passey hopes this ride will grow into an annual event, whether it’s tied to a specific case or simply to raise broader awareness of sexual abuse against children.

“This is our way of making a change without putting ourselves in prison by doing something to these sex offenders,” Passey said. “We want people to see what we’re doing and who we’re doing it for.”

Those who would like to donate to this event can do so via Venmo at @HHMC-54 (Hideous Horsemen MC).