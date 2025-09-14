Kilgore area is a day trip to enjoy - East Idaho News

Last Tuesday, I ran up to the Kilgore area to check to see if the hawks had started gathering for their fall migration and found a few Ferruginous hawks and many Red-tailed hawks.

The hawks appear to be shattered, and the red-tailed hawks are still babysitting their kids. After driving down a few of the primitive roads, I decided to drop in at the Kilgore General Store. However, I found it was closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but its RV park was full of trailers.

Just to the northwest of the General Store were a large flock of Mountain bluebirds picking off flying insects near a creek. Whether they were herding up to move south or they had found a smorgasbord of tasty bugs, most appeared to be this year’s young while a few mature ones were arguing with each other or gathering food.

After watching them for a while, I decided to drive up into the mountains.

A Ferruginous hawk located in the Kilgore area. | Bill Scheiss, EastIdahoNews.com

I found the roads into the mountains to be in very good condition and many of them create loops you do not have to back track to get out of the timber. But many of the cattle are still out on the range and their fresh cow-pies make for a mess on your vehicle if you drive a little too fast.

On the trip to Aldous Lake Trailhead a cow elk with a calf busted across the road in front of me. A little further up the road, I must have upset a Red squirrel gathering pinecones as it sat on a limb, yelling at me.

There were a couple of vehicles parked there, so I decided not to walk that trail, even though I had been there many times.

On my next forest road, I decided to head to the Trail Creek Trailhead that takes you to the Continental Ridge Trail and to Salamander Lake.

A pair of Red-tailed hawks soaring over a meadow near Kilgore. | Bill Scheiss, EastIdahoNews.com

I had never been there and still haven’t as after about a mile into my hike I ran into a fresh “Rocky Mountain Granola Bar,” ie, big bear poop.

Being alone, I picked up a big stick and wailed on some trees as I headed back down the trail – I did not want to surprise the giver and to be part of one of those granola bars. I would love to see the salamanders at the lake, but not alone.

Once back on the loop road, I went through several meadows where the hawks actively harvested rodents.

A Mountain bluebird chasing a flying insect near a creek in the Kilgore area. | Bill Scheiss, EastIdahoNews.com

I watched a young red-tail harvest a vole along with a gob of grass and a pair of northern harriers harvest several rodents.

I also saw several more flocks of bluebirds as I drove through the pastures on my way to the Yale/Kilgore Road.

The Yale/Kilgore Road is in the process of being paved and it is busy with trucks hauling materials, but I rarely go to Kilgore without going to the kiosk explaining the Battle of Camas Meadows.

This silhouet is one of three depicting the Battle of Camas Meadows near Kilgore. | Bill Scheiss, EastIdahoNews.com

The three metal silhouettes of Native Americans depicting that battle during the Nez Perce War in 1877 are very beautiful and realistic.

A short drive/walk from the kiosk will take you to where the soldiers made the individual rock

defenses to protect them during the battle.

If you are looking for a nice drive or a place to spend time with your family this fall, Kilgore might be the place for you. The willows are starting to turn colors and in about two weeks, the aspen groves will turn a brilliant yellow.

Some trails are fairly easy, while others are hard as they lead to high mountain lakes. By October, the hunting season will be in full swing, and the mountains will be busy with hunters, but the Kilgore area will be a beautiful drive and a picnic spot for you.

If you go hiking or camping, be aware that this is bear country and even some of the most primitive camping areas are equipped with metal, bear-proof containers.

Noisy kids singing kindergarten songs could be a great addition to any hiking group.