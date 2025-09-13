Biologists to begin grizzly bear captures for research in Yellowstone NP; Public reminded to heed warning signs - East Idaho News

BOZEMAN, Montana – As part of ongoing monitoring efforts to document recovery of grizzly bears in the greater Yellowstone ecosystem, the U.S. Geological Survey is working to inform the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park.

Agency biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) have begun the field captures, which will continue through Oct. 15, according to Yellowstone National Park officials.

“Capture operations can include a variety of activities, but all areas where work is being conducted will have major access points marked with warning signs,” states a report from park officials. “It is critical that all members of the public heed these signs.”

Officials stated in a prepared media release that monitoring the grizzly bear population is vital to ongoing research and management of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

“To attract bears, biologists use natural food sources such as recently road-killed deer and elk,” the report states. “Potential capture sites are baited with these natural foods, and if indications are that grizzly bears are in the area, culvert traps or foot snares are used to capture bears.”

Park officials stated in the release that once captured, bears are handled in accordance with “strict safety and animal care protocols developed by the IGBST and approved by the U.S. Geological Survey. ”

USGS officials stated, ” Whenever bear capture activities are conducted for scientific purposes, the area around the site will be posted with bright warning signs to inform the public of the activities occurring. ”

“It is important that the public heed these signs and do not venture into an area that has been posted,” the release states.

Information about the grizzly bear research and monitoring is available from the IGBST website.