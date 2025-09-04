Bonneville County Fire District to unveil 9/11 monument honoring first responders Sept. 11 - East Idaho News

AMMON — On Sept. 11, the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack, Bonneville County Fire District 1 will unveil a permanent monument honoring the first responders who answered the call and the nearly 3,000 lives lost.

Veterans, first responders, local officials and the community are invited to the 9/11 Monument Unveiling at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, at Bonneville County Fire District 1, 2137 South Ammon Road in Ammon.

The project is a partnership between Fire District 1, the city of Ammon and Heroes Defense, an Idaho Falls–based nonprofit that supports first responders and veterans.

The monument will include an authentic piece of steel from the Twin Towers, “a solemn tribute to the courage, sacrifice and resilience of that day,” Heroes Defense said in a statement.

Organizers hope the site will offer a permanent place for reflection for families, students and future generations.

“We will never forget the tragedy of Sept. 11, nor the courage and selfless resolve of the first responders who took action in the aftermath,” Fire Chief Jon Molbert said. “This monument provides a place for our community and future generations to reflect, not only in the enormity of the loss, but in the boundless courage of those who gave everything so that others might live.”

According to Ashlee Meyer, administrative assistant for the Bonneville County Fire District 1, the program will feature remarks from Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti, a moment of silence and the formal unveiling of the monument.

Parking will be available at the city of Ammon building (2135 South Ammon Road) and at the Latter-day Saint church (2055 South Ammon Road). Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for parking and seating.

For more information, contact Meyer at (208) 612-4071 or follow the Facebook event here.