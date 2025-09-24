Boutique owner launches positivity campaign with yard signs - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Cheerful yard signs with messages like “You Are So Loved,” “Believe in Yourself” and “Choose Kindness” are popping up in yards throughout Pocatello and Chubbuck, thanks to a campaign launched by Lettie Boutique at 443 E. Chubbuck Road.

The signs are part of Lettie Boutique owner Lindsay Heyneman’s mission to spread joy and positivity in the community. On the back, each one carries the boutique’s mantra: “Hugs, High Fives + So Much Love.”

Heyneman, an entrepreneur who originally started her business in her dorm room in 2013 while attending Utah State, now has a thriving local business featuring women’s clothing, accessories and gifts.

“Lettie means to give joy or light, so naturally our company’s mission is to spread as much love and joy as we can,” Heyneman said. “I spread joy and light through my business with different activities and projects.”

The campaign was created to give kids an encouraging start to their day and the school year by filling neighborhoods with uplifting reminders they could see on their way to school, whether riding or walking.

Heyneman invites anyone to stop by Lettie Boutique to pick up a sign and place it in their own yards.

A local yard displays an uplifting sign from Lettie Boutique’s positivity campaign. Free signs can be picked up at the Boutique on Chubbuck Road. | Courtesy photo

Initially planned to run through mid-September, the campaign has continued into the fall. In honor of 9/11 and in response to recent acts of violence across the country, Heyneman ordered more signs and invited even more people to join in.

“The week started to feel really heavy, and we wanted to do something to continue to lift people up,” she said. “We want to invite the southeast Idaho community to come together and continue to spread positive messages.”

Heyneman told EastIdahoNews.com that since the boutique started offering the free signs, the response has been heartwarming.

“I went for a walk, and a mother of a 15-year-old high school football player told me how much her son appreciated the signs,” Heyneman shared. “It’s nice to know that even the teenage football players like the messages.”

Free yard signs are available at Lettie Boutique, 443 E. Chubbuck Road, Suite B. during the store’s hours Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Heyneman reminds people to use the signs respectfully by not placing them in someone else’s yard without permission. She encourages participants to either return the signs to the store when they’re finished or save them for future use.

“Lettie Boutique wants to encourage people to continue to be kind to each other and to be kind to themselves,” Heyneman concluded.

For more information go to https://lettieboutique.com/ or follow Lettie Boutique on Facebook and Instagram.