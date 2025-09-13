Candlelight vigils for Charlie Kirk to be held in Idaho Falls, Pocatello - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — There are at least two eastern Idaho cities where candlelight vigils will be held tonight, Sept. 13, for an assassinated conservative activist.

Charlie Kirk, the conservative media influencer who founded Turning Point USA, died on September 10 from a gunshot wound to the neck while he was speaking in front of a large Utah Valley University crowd as a part of his “American Comeback” tour. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been taken into custody and is accused of assasinating Kirk.

A candlelight vigil in honor of Kirk is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the steps of the Bonneville County Courthouse in Idaho Falls at 605 North Capital Avenue and another vigil is scheduled to take place in Pocatello on the Idaho State University Quad at 8 p.m.

“I do hope that this brings people together. … Personally, I would like a big community hug, just everybody who feels the same, coming together and seeing that this might have been a terrible, tragic moment, but his legacy not only will carry on, but it’s gotten stronger,” said Jessica Andrews, who is organizing the Idaho Falls event.

It’s not immediately clear who is organizing the vigil in Pocatello. A flyer sent to EastIdahoNews.com attributes the event to the ISU College Republicans, but a post from Greg Cates, candidate for mayor of Pocatello, seems to attribute to himself.

“I’m being asked why I’m having a Candlelight Vigil for Charlie Kirk,” reads Cates’ post. “I’m holding this vigil because no American should ever be killed for speaking their mind. This isn’t about agreeing or disagreeing with Charlie Kirk or his message, it’s about defending a principle that defines our country: freedom of speech.”

While Andrews does feel that Kirk’s death will bring further division to the country, she also feels that many people are “uniting together as well.”

“This is definitely a turning point for America,” Andrews said. “I think that people are going to come together. I think that Jesus is working. I think God is working here, bringing just everybody together. … I feel like it’s going to bring division, but also a lot of unity. … I feel like we’re being divided, but at the same time, I feel like we’re uniting together as well.”