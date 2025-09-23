CEI student wins national medical assisting essay competition - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — Christopher Gress, a student in the Medical Assisting program at College of Eastern Idaho, has been named the sole national winner of the 2025 Student Essay Competition hosted by the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA).

Gress’s essay, titled “Building a Meaningful Future in Medical Assisting,” was selected from entries submitted by medical assisting students across the country. The competition recognizes personal stories of growth, dedication, and professionalism within the field of medical assisting. Gress’s story stood out for its honesty, resilience, and passion for patient care.

“Thank you to everyone who lifted me up and brought me down, who saw both my wins and my failures,” said Gress. “Each moment taught me to reflect on the past to build a brighter future. I’m especially thankful for my family and my instructor, Jessica Hunter, for their support. I’m proud to represent College of Eastern Idaho and the AAMA as I pursue my career in medical assisting.”

This is the first time that a student from Idaho has won the prestigious award, and Gress will be featured in the AAMA’s national magazine and on their official website. He will also receive a $1,000 prize and will be honored during the 69th AAMA Annual Conference in Arlington, Virginia, during the Welcome and Awards Celebration on Friday, September 19.

Gress is currently working as a Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) at Family First Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His essay reflects on his personal journey—from creative writing student to future healthcare provider—and the power of education and professional development to transform lives.

“This profession has given me direction, purpose, and a sense of belonging,” Gress wrote in his essay. “Participating in the AAMA Student Essay Competition is an opportunity to celebrate that journey and reaffirm my dedication to both personal excellence and the advancement of medical assisting.”

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of more than 92,000 medical assisting professionals. For more information, please visit www.aama-ntl.org or call the AAMA at 800-228-2262.

To learn more about the Medical Assisting program at College of Eastern Idaho, visit www.cei.edu/program/medical-assisting.