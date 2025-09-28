Church of Jesus Christ releases update on Temple Square project - East Idaho News

The following is a public release from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Renovation of the Salt Lake Temple continues to move forward, with some rooms nearing completion. This article highlights progress in the sealing rooms, entrance buildings, bride’s suite and assembly room.

Celestial and Sealing Rooms

Painting and finish work in several sacred rooms of the temple are now complete. Bas-relief wallpaper brings texture and beauty to the spaces. The celestial room’s ceiling and wall finishes have been carefully restored, and sealing rooms in the north addition now feature historically inspired colors: green in the large rooms, blue in medium rooms and yellow in the smaller rooms.

Chandeliers, designed to resemble those from the late 1800s, have also been installed in the sealing rooms.

Bride’s Suite

New chandeliers and wall sconces, along with painted ceiling medallions reflecting the original appearance of the room, have been added to the bride’s suite, a welcoming space in the temple for a bride to prepare before and after being sealed for time and eternity to her husband.

Latter-day Saints believe that sealings connect families for eternity in a bond that neither time nor death can interrupt nor disrupt. Sealings are temple ordinances that are performed by priesthood authority and occur only within a temple.

Parquet flooring newly installed in the Assembly Room in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The ceiling, walls and balcony area have also been repaired and repainted. | Courtesy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Temple Entrance Buildings

Crews are making progress with the exterior stonework of the two temple entrance buildings, and a walking space with planters has been installed.

Once completed, this area will serve as a gathering place for guests. These two buildings will provide a waiting area for patrons and convenient access to the temple.

Finish work in progress in one of the endowment rooms of the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 10. | Courtesy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Assembly Room

The large assembly room inside the temple is receiving its finishing touches. Parquet flooring has been installed, and the balcony area is near completion. The four spiral staircases in each corner of the room have been refurbished, with the wood carefully restored.

Finishing details such as wall wainscoting and ceiling work are also complete.

One of the four refinished spiral staircases in the Assembly Room in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 10. | Courtesy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Visit Temple Square

As construction continues, guests are invited to experience the progress being made on Temple Square. Several areas are currently open to the public, including the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, the Salt Lake Tabernacle, and the nearby Church History Museum and FamilySearch Library.

Chandelier in the bride’s suite in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 10. | Courtesy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Salt Lake Temple preservation and restoration efforts are helping to ensure that the historic building remains a place of holiness for generations to come.

Latter-day Saints worship in temples for several reasons: to feel God’s love and peace, to learn more about God’s plan for His children and the gospel of Jesus Christ, to make promises with God and with one’s husband or wife, and to unite families in this life and the next through sacred ordinances.

General Conference Invitation

All are welcome to hear the word of God from living prophets, apostles and leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the semi-annual broadcast of general conference. The global broadcast, which originates from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, occurs October 4 and 5, 2025. Learn more about how to watch here.