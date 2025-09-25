Classes canceled at three Idaho Falls schools following gun threats - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Classes will not be held Thursday at Skyline High School, Eagle Rock Middle School, and Ethel Boyes Elementary in Idaho Falls following reports of potential gun threats.

On Wednesday night, a student made a comment about a threat involving a gun, according to an email from Idaho Falls School District 91. The comment was reported to the school resource officer, and investigators determined the threat was not credible. Superintendent Karla LaOrange says the student will face disciplinary action in line with board policy.

In a separate incident, a rumor circulated during a school dance that a car in the area contained someone with a gun. The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating that report.

LaOrange says the decision to cancel classes was made out of an abundance of caution.

“Idaho Falls School District 91 takes these matters seriously. As a district, we are committed to keeping students and staff safe,” Superintendent Karla LaOrange says in a statement. “I am grateful for the quick response by Skyline High School and the Idaho Falls Police Department, and I appreciate the cooperation of our families as we work together to keep our schools safe.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.