College of Eastern Idaho nursing student to compete in Miss America Pageant - East Idaho News

The follow was provided by the College of Eastern Idaho:

IDAHO FALLS — Ellie Daniels, a nursing student at College of Eastern Idaho (CEI), will represent the Gem State as Miss Idaho 2026 in the upcoming Miss America Pageant, airing this Sunday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Mountain) on the Miss America YouTube channel.

Ellie is currently enrolled in CEI’s Registered Nursing (RN) program and is a recipient of a CEI Foundation scholarship. She was crowned Miss Idaho earlier this summer and is spending the week in Orlando, Florida, preparing for the national competition and representing Idaho on the national stage.

The Miss America competition emphasizes leadership, academic achievement, and community impact—values that align closely with CEI’s mission to empower students through accessible, high-quality education.

Follow Ellie’s journey on Instagram at @missamericaid, and cheer her on this Sunday as she represents both Idaho and the CEI Falcon family.

For more information about CEI’s nursing programs and student success stories, visit www.cei.edu.