COURTROOM INSIDER | The TV sports anchor who says he married into a cult - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | The TV sports anchor who says he married into a cult

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” former TV sports anchor Peter Young shares his story of marrying into a cult. He says the cult leader brainwashed him, destroyed his marriage and broke up his entire family.

Learn more about Young’s story and his book “Stop The Tall Man, Save The Tiger” here.

