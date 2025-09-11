Fish salvage order issued for Jensen Grove Pond in Blackfoot - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

BLACKFOOT — Idaho Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for the pond at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot, effective Sept. 8 through Oct. 15, 2025.

During the salvage order timeline at Jensen Grove Pond:

Fish may be taken by any method except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, electric current, or prohibited baits.

All bag, possession, size and number limits are suspended.

A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

No live fish may be transported from the pond.

The City of Blackfoot manages the water in Jensen Grove Pond every year for aquifer recharge and recreation, creating a seasonal fishing opportunity for anglers. In May, Idaho Fish and Game stocked 2,525 catchable-sized rainbow trout into the pond.

At this time, the pond water levels are decreasing rapidly, and any remaining fish will not survive when water levels in the pond become unsuitable. Therefore, an order of salvage is warranted to maximize public use of these fish.

For more information about this salvage order, contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.