Florida woman punches gator after it dragged her 4-month puppy into creek - East Idaho News

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — A Florida woman jumped into action after an alligator dragged her puppy during a walk.

Danie Wright said she took her 4-month-old puppy for a walk along a creek behind her home when a 5-foot alligator bit her dog’s collar and then dragged it underwater.

Wright said she continuously punched the gator’s eye.

“I just punched and punched and punched, and I punched him in the eye enough that he kind of let go, like, he unclamped a little,” Wright said. “But his teeth were like here and just dragged down my arm.”

The gator was able to camouflage itself in floating water moss, which resembled turf. Wright said this was the first time she had seen an alligator in the area.

Trappers and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came and caught the alligator.

Wildlife officials said it’s common for alligators to target dogs.

Wright is now encouraging dog owners to be more alert, especially when walking near water.

“I learned to be more alert,” Wright said. “Leave your phone at home, you know, pay attention.”