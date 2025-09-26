Frontier Credit Union opens branch in Montpelier - East Idaho News

MONTPELIER — Frontier Credit Union has officially opened a new branch in Montpelier, marking the latest step in the company’s effort to expand financial services across Idaho.

The branch, located at 230 North 4th Street, continues Frontier’s 90-year tradition of offering banking services to individuals and businesses. The Montpelier location provides access to loans, online account management, and personalized member support.

In preparation for the opening, Frontier temporarily operated out of the Super 8 conference room to ensure uninterrupted service for the Bear Lake community.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors in Montpelier,” said Frontier CEO Dan Thurman. “This community reflects everything Frontier stands for—strong relationships, hard work, and a commitment to helping one another succeed.”

A ribbon-cutting took place on Thursday, including free food from local vendors, games, giveaways, and tours of the new facility.

Frontier was founded in 1935 and has several locations aross eastern Idaho.