Gili Gould from 'Dot Conner: Webtective' answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

7 Questions with Emmy

  Published at  | Updated at
Emmy Eaton

Emmy Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

My guest today stars in a family-friendly adventure movie that opens in theaters on Friday, Sept. 19.

Gili Gould is the star of “Dot Conner: Webtective.” The night before her first day of high school, she receives a desperate call from her missing father, sparking a quest with her friends to follow his cryptic clues. As they uncover a web of questions, Dot learns to rely on her faith to face the challenges ahead.

Here’s what I asked Gili:

  • When did you start acting?
  • What drew you to do this faith-based project?
  • What was your favorite part of being in this film?
  • You play a web detective in this movie. Did you read any mystery books like Nancy Drew growing up?
  • How do you relate most to Dot?
  • Will there be a sequel to this movie??
  • Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my interview with Gili in the video player above and learn more about the “Dot Conner: Webtective” here.

