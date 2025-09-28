Gunman killed by police after killing 1, injuring 9, setting fire at Michigan Latter-day Saint church - East Idaho News

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KSL.com) — A gunman opened fire inside a Michigan church during Sunday services before apparently setting the building ablaze, killing at least one person and injuring nine before police shot him, authorities said.

After the suspect left the church, two officers pursued him and “engaged in gunfire,” Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said. The man was killed.

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the church for hours before the blaze was put out. First responders were then sifting through the wreckage.

Hundreds of people were inside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township when a 40-year-old man rammed his vehicle into the front door, then exited the vehicle and started shooting, Renye told reporters.

The suspect is believed to have set the church on fire, Renye said. Flames and smoke could be seen for hours before the blaze was put out.

In this image taken from video released by Julie J, @Malkowski6April, Massive flames and smoke rise from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. | Julie J, @Malkowski via Associated Press

“We do believe we will find some additional victims once we find the area where the fire was,” Renye said.

Police said they did not yet have a motive for the fire or shooting. Investigators are searching the suspect’s residence in nearby Burton. Authorities did not provide any additional details about the suspect, including whether he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Scott Bennett, supervisor of Grand Blanc Township, said the shooting and fire is “a tragedy that nobody wants to encounter.”

Grand Blanc is about 50 miles north of Detroit.

Authorities have not released details on the victims’ conditions. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the area had been evacuated, and local and federal authorities are there.

Initial communications described multiple victims trapped inside the burning meetinghouse at 4285 McCandlish Road. Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area while operations and investigation continue.

Fire crews remain active at the site.

“The entire church is on fire,” Swanson said. “This is a dynamic scene.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman Doug Andersen said in a statement: “A tragic act of violence occurred today at a chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. During Sunday worship services a gunman opened fire, and early reports indicate that multiple individuals were injured. We ask for cooperation with local authorities as details become available.”

He said the church “is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected. We offer thanks to the emergency responders who are assisting victims and families.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world. In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved,” Andersen said.

President Donald Trump encouraged prayers for the victims.

“I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials,” he posted on Truth Social.

“The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!”

Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah posted on the social platform X, “I’m sick. Praying for my brothers and sisters in Michigan,” expressing concern for those affected.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee also reacted, tweeting, “My prayers are with the congregation and families in Grand Blanc, Michigan. There is no more despicable act than attacking peaceful followers of God as they worship.”

Former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who grew up in Michigan, added, “Tragedy in Michigan as my brothers and sisters and their church are targets of violence. Praying for healing and comforting.”

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi wrote on X, “I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI and @ATFHQ agents are en route to the scene now. Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted, “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire Grand Blanc community during this horrific time,” acknowledging the attack and its impact on local residents.

Utah House Rep. Trevor Lee reacted on X, saying, “On a day when our members are mourning the loss of our prophet… this is horrendous. The attacks on Christian faiths had gotten out of hand. Praying for everyone there in Grand Blanc, MI.”

Utah Rep. Celeste Maloy wrote on X, “I’m following the tragic events at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Michigan this morning. As Latter-day Saints mourn the passing of our beloved Prophet, we are also shocked by violence in one of our meetinghouses. President Nelson called on us to be peacemakers—and that’s exactly what we need right now. I pray we can pull together and be our best, most compassionate selves.”

Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, said he and his wife are “heartbroken” and offered prayers for fellow church members in Michigan following the shooting. Moore reflected on the faith’s teachings in times of hardship, quoting Elder Jeffrey Holland: “There is help. There is happiness. There really is light at the end of the tunnel. It is the Light of the World… To any who may be struggling to see that light and find that hope, I say: Hold on. Keep trying. God loves you. Things will improve. Christ comes to you in His ‘more excellent ministry’ with a future of ‘better promises.'”

FBI Director Kash Patel added, “We are tracking reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI agents are on the scene to assist local authorities. Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy.”

The church, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is located near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church in Grand Blanc. The community of roughly 8,000 people is just outside Flint.

The shooting happened the morning after President Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at age 101.

This is a developing story and will be updated.