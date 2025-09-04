'Heroic' husband killed after pushing wife out of way of DUI driver, police say - East Idaho News

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — A man is being called a “hero” for pushing his wife out of the way of a suspected impaired driver in Utah County Wednesday evening.

But the husband was sadly struck by the oncoming vehicle and killed.

The incident happened about 6:40 p.m. in Springville near 40 East and 400 South. “A truck pulling a trailer left the roadway,” according to a statement from Springville police.

A man and his wife were walking, when the husband “saw the truck driving toward the both of them and heroically pushed his wife out of the way, taking the entire impact of the truck,” police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died due to his “vast” injuries.

“His wife is safe and unharmed thanks to his heroic actions,” according to police.

No additional information about the husband was immediately released.

Police say an “odor of alcohol” was detected on the driver who was later arrested for investigation of automobile homicide and DUI.