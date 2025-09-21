How to prepare for your first meeting with a family law attorney - East Idaho News

Family law cases are an emotional and complicated process, whether you’re dealing with a divorce or child custody dispute.

It is often essential that you schedule a consultation with an attorney so you can understand the court process and what is expected of you.

The first meeting with an attorney can be critical, and it is important that you ensure you get the most out of the first meeting. Here are some tips to arrive at the meeting as prepared as possible:

Have important documents ready and take them with you

Having important documents ready to show an attorney can make the meeting more efficient by getting the attorney quickly up to speed on the specific issues you are facing so they can provide you with the best legal advice for your situation. These documents include:

Written agreements between the parties (i.e. pre/post nuptial agreements, custody agreements, etc.);

Written parenting plans for custody;

Court-filed pleadings and/or prior court orders;

Financial records (bank statements, debt statements, tax returns/paystubs, etc.);

Relevant written communication (texts/emails/etc.) between the parties

Ask about the court process

One of the most important takeaways from a meeting with an attorney (whether you decide to hire a lawyer or not) is to understand the court process of your specific situation.

You want to have a basic understanding of what will be expected of you by the court system.

This will help you manage your own expectations and understand the lengthy legal process.

Understand your own goals and expectations

Talk to the attorney about what your personal goals are in the case, and the attorney can then give you feedback as to the likely legal outcomes in regards to these goals.

Attorneys are there to guide you through the legal process and represent your interests, but they are not therapists.

While attorneys can give good counsel, it is a better use of your resources to focus on the legal aspects of your case and not as much focus on the emotional.

Discuss Costs

It is often advisable to hire an attorney to represent you in a case, as attorneys understand the rules and processes involved in a complicated family law matter.

Be prepared to understand how the attorney charges (whether it’s an hourly rate or flat fee), if the attorney accepts payment plans or requires a large retainer up front, and any additional costs involved (such as court filing and processing fees).

Don’t be afraid to meet with multiple attorneys

At the end of the day, the attorney that you hire needs to be a good fit for you, and that may not be the first attorney you meet with. If you have the ability, you can meet with a couple different attorneys to see who you feel the most comfortable with representing you.

It is ultimately your investment and you want to make sure the attorney you hire is a good fit for you.

Anja Rodriguez is an attorney at Migliuri & Rodriguez PLLC, based in Twin Falls, Idaho, with over eight years of experience in matters of divorce, custody, child support, guardianship, and other family law matters.

This column provides general information and is not to be considered legal advice. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. The Idaho State Bar Association provides a lawyer referral service, through their website at https://isb.idaho.gov/.