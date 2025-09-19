Human remains found in Washington believed to be Travis Decker, sheriff's office says - East Idaho News

CHELAN COUNTY, Washington — Authorities believe they have discovered the remains of missing man Travis Decker following a large-scale search effort earlier this week.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force led a coordinated operation that included the Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Forest Service, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.

During the search, investigators located human remains in a remote wooded area south of Leavenworth. While official identification is still pending, preliminary findings indicate the remains are likely those of Decker.

The Washington State Patrol’s crime scene response team is assisting in processing the area, and DNA analysis will be conducted to confirm the identity.

The 32-year-old from Wenatchee has been on the run since May 30, when, according to law enforcement, he kidnapped and later killed his three daughters – 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evelyn and 9-year-old Paityn – at the Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth, Washington, then fled into the nearby mountains.

The incident sparked a massive manhunt involving numerous local, state and federal agencies, which included the National Guard, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Forest Services and the FBI.

Sheriff’s officials say they have been in contact with Decker’s family to provide updates and support and are asking the public to respect the family’s privacy as the investigation continues.

Additional details will be released as forensic testing and investigative work progress.