Idaho firefighter tased, tied up, dragged and beat man in kidnapping plot, say prosecutors - East Idaho News

EAGLE (KIVI) — A 22-year-old Hagerman firefighter remains in Ada County custody, accused of luring a man into the Eagle foothills, where prosecutors say he tased, tied up, and beat the victim with help from an accomplice Thursday night.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, Steen Lamb was arrested Friday and booked into the Ada County Jail, where he is now being held on $500,000 bond. A no-contact order was also issued to protect the victim.

In court on Monday, prosecutors laid out more details about the alleged kidnapping plot. The adult male victim apparently showed up under the impression that a photographer he met online was going to take photos of him with his motorcycle.

“After taking one photo, the victim was tased in the back and fell to the ground,” prosecutors said at Lamb’s Ada County arraignment. “Two individuals held him down on the ground, tying his hands behind his back and his legs together.”

Lawyers say the suspects then dragged the victim away from his motorcycle, placed a bag over the victim’s entire body, and then kicked and beat the man many times in his head and chest.

Investigators say Lamb and the victim knew each other.

The victim reportedly told police that Lamb has admitted to murdering people in the past. When that was said in court, Lamb made a puzzled facial expression, silently expressing disagreement.

The victim told police he recognized Lamb’s voice and could see his face despite wearing a mask. He also told police at some point he could see through a crack and thought Lamb was pointing a gun at the victim’s chest.

Lamb was appointed a public defender at his arraignment Monday, who said Lamb has lived in Idaho for five years and has been working as a firefighter with the Hagerman Fire Department for the last six months.

A spokesperson with the Hagerman Fire Protection District told Idaho News 6, “We’re just kind of shocked that he would do something like that,” before adding, “having our name tied to it is not good.”

Steen Lamb is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 22.