Idaho gas prices edge higher - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – While gas prices remain calm Monday in the Treasure Valley, significant jumps are happening in eastern Idaho and across parts of the Panhandle.

According to AAA, today’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.52, a penny more than a week ago. But prices in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are up six cents per gallon this week, and three cents higher in Twin Falls and Coeur D’Alene. Pump prices in Franklin jumped eight cents.

“It’s been turbulent filling up this past couple of weeks,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Now that petroleum products are moving again through the Olympic Pipeline from Washington State into Oregon, we hope that supply chain stability and cooling temperatures will translate to savings at the pump.”

The national average currently sits at $3.18 per gallon, which is also about a penny more than a week ago. Idaho remains in 8th place for the most expensive fuel. There is one piece of good news – both the Idaho and national average gas prices are still slightly cheaper than a year ago.

According to the Energy Information Administration, domestic crude oil supplies dropped by nine million barrels this week. The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude is hovering near $62 per barrel, which is the same as a week ago and about $1 less than a month ago. But if crude oil supplies tighten, the cost of crude could rise, affecting gas prices.

“Hopefully, the switch to the cheaper winter-blend fuel will bring relief for gas prices,” Conde said. “We’re also keeping a close eye on hurricane season. As always, there are many variables in play.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices, as of Sept. 22:

Boise – $3.53

Coeur d’Alene – $3.59

Franklin – $3.36

Idaho Falls – $3.40

Lewiston – $3.51

Pocatello – $3.44

Rexburg – $3.46

Twin Falls – $3.46