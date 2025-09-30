Idaho Gov. Little orders lowering of flags to honor fallen firefighter - East Idaho News

KOOSKIA (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Saturday ordered U.S. and state of Idaho flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Isabella Oscarson, an Idaho Department of Lands firefighter who was killed by a fallen tree near Kooskia, Idaho.

Flags will be lowered until sunrise on Oct. 5, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“Idahoans are grieving the loss of Isabella Oscarson, a promising young woman whose life was cut far too short while serving the people of Idaho as a wildland firefighter,” Little said in the release. “Her loss is felt deeply by the firefighting community and beyond. Please join (Idaho first lady) Teresa and me in praying for Isabella’s loved ones and her Idaho Department of Lands team.”

Oscarson, a seasonal employee from Minnesota, was helping with a U.S. Forest Service prescribed burn area Friday in the Nez-Perce Clearwater National Forests, KTVB reported. She was evacuated to Grangeville, where she later died.

The full text of the governor’s flag directive is: “Please be advised that flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately starting Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the state Capitol building and at other state and local government buildings, for the tragic loss of Isabella Oscarson who was killed in the line of duty. The flags will be at half-staff until sunrise on Sunday, October 5, 2025.”