Idaho State Police hiring for troopers; training begins in January - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho State Police is now accepting applications for trooper positions.

“ISP offers a unique and rewarding career for those committed to public service,” said Idaho State Police Director Colonel Bill Gardiner. “Choosing to become an ISP trooper is more than just a job — it’s a calling. Our troopers are the frontline defenders of Idaho’s communities, and we ensure they are equipped with the best training and resources available.”

All ISP districts have employment openings. During the hiring process, applicants will select the district where they want to work and live.

The next training academy begins in January. The selection process includes a written examination, physical fitness test, oral interview, thorough background investigation and medical and psychological evaluations.

Qualified applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 21 years old, high school graduates (or hold a GED equivalent), possess or be eligible for an Idaho driver’s license, and complete all required background checks.

“Comprehensive preparation empowers them to handle the diverse challenges they face daily, from complex criminal investigations to ensuring highway safety,” Gardiner said. “We take immense pride in our troopers, who consistently demonstrate the highest levels of professionalism and integrity, embodying the core values of ISP. We are looking for individuals who share our commitment to excellence and are ready to make a lasting impact on the safety and security of our state.”

You can learn more information and apply here.