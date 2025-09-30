Mackay State Fish Hatchery celebrates 100 years of stocking Idaho waters - East Idaho News

MACKAY — This year marks a century of fish production at the Mackay State Fish Hatchery, a facility that has been a cornerstone of Idaho’s sport fish program since 1925. Nestled beneath Idaho’s tallest peaks, Mackay produces and stocks more fish species than any other hatchery in the state—continuing a legacy that began when the first rainbow trout fry were raised here a hundred years ago.

The hatchery’s origins date back to 1924, when construction began on Warm Springs Creek near Mackay Reservoir. The original site served as a seasonal spawning and egg collection station for eastern brook trout in the fall and rainbow trout in the late winter and spring. However, supersaturated nitrogen in the water supply caused heavy mortality in the first rainbow trout fry. Later that year, the hatchery was relocated to its current location, where better water conditions allowed immediate expansion.

A hatchery was considered vital to meet the growing fishing demands of the Big Lost River area and its tributaries—demands that were already evident in the 1920s. Local sportsmen supported the project, helping distribute fish to area waters under the direction of its first Hatchery Manager, John Coleman. Mackay was the 10th hatchery in Idaho’s system when it opened and remains the 4th oldest still in operation.

Over the decades, Mackay Hatchery has adapted to changes in fish culture and technology. The facility replaced its original buildings in the 1930s and 1960s, expanded outdoor raceways in 1951 and 1984, and pioneered the use of lightweight plastic fish transport bags in the early 1960s—replacing heavy 10-gallon milk cans for stocking high-mountain lakes.

Today, Mackay’s water still comes from the same Warm Springs source, gravity-fed from four main springs with a steady temperature ideal for trout production. The hatchery operates year-round, producing 3–4 million fingerlings for statewide stocking and about 90,000 catchable-sized rainbow and cutthroat trout for lakes, reservoirs, and streams within a 100-mile radius. Current species raised include rainbow trout, brook trout, tiger trout, fine-spotted cutthroat trout, Henrys Lake Yellowstone cutthroat trout, westslope cutthroat trout, golden trout, Arctic grayling, and kokanee salmon.

In its 100-year history, Mackay Hatchery has stocked more than 200 million fish, representing 16 species and 47 strains, at over 725 locations across Idaho. Its fish support both local and statewide fishing opportunities, including some of the state’s most scenic alpine lakes.

Mackay Hatchery as it looks today.

“As we celebrate this milestone, it’s humbling to reflect on the dedication of the professionals who have worked here over the decades,” said Christian Brown, current Hatchery Manager. “Our mission has always been to produce quality fish to make fishing better in Idaho—and we’re proud to continue that tradition into the next century.”

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game invites anglers, residents, and visitors to join in recognizing the Mackay State Fish Hatchery’s century of service to Idaho’s fisheries and outdoor recreation heritage.